Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of BCYC opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,109,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

