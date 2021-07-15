Piper Sandler Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $91.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.86. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.