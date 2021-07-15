Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

