Piper Sandler Weighs in on Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Repro Med Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

KRMD stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

