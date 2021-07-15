Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE BX opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 103,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.