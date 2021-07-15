Plian Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Plian has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $92,823.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 829,809,879 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

