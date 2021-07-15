Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

