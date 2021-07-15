Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 29,646 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 424.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 604,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 109,676 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.