Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,969 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $2,155,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

