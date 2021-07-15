Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 9,897 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 174.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after buying an additional 281,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

