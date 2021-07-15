Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.40 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 159.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 177,551 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.