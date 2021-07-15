Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 175.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

