Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.59 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.71 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

