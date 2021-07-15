Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 400,100 Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

AVAN stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.