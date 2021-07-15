Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $4.60 Million in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENVI opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

