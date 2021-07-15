Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $4 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $120,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of TSIBU stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

