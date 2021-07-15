Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $5.83 Million in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BIOT opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

