Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 5.86% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,844,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,327,000.

Shares of KLAQ stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

