Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $5.02 Million Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $6,093,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $5,020,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $20,080,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

