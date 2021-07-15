Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $401,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $562,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOSO opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.