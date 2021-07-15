Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $345,000 in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $497.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

