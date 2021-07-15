Polkadex Price Tops $8.57 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $8.57 or 0.00026826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $16.84 million and $612,021.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00110305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00149790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,010.08 or 1.00163994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

