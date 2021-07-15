Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $78.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Popular by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

