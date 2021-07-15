Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 1,500 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

