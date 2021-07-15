Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

POSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 22,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

