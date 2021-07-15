PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.87. 115,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.06.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.