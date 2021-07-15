Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRXIQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,805. Premier Exhibitions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.

