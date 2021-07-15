Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Short Interest Up 314.3% in June

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Premier Exhibitions stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,805. Premier Exhibitions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Premier Exhibitions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.

