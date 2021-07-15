Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 697,457 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Colfax worth $755,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

