Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,872,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.91% of CVS Health worth $905,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Shares of CVS opened at $82.42 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

