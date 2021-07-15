Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,351,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,006,864 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.30% of Verizon Communications worth $718,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

