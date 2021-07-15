Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,040,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $662,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of BWXT opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

