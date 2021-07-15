Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,508 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,558,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $843,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $635.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.89. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

