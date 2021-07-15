Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $4.21 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $701,821.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,974,365 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

