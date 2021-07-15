Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.