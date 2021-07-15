Profund Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stericycle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stericycle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -535.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

