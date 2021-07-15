Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Covetrus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,922.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,572 shares of company stock worth $1,194,389 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.