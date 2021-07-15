Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

