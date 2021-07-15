Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Proximus stock remained flat at $$3.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

