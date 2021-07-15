Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $97.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

