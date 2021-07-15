Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

