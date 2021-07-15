Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,274 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth about $950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of GRA opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

