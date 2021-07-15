Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $684,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $747,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,420 shares of company stock worth $25,013,433 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE:TEN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

