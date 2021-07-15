Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 41,548 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 315.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.47.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

