Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Univar Solutions worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

UNVR stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

