Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Short Interest Update

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 686,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $313.48. The stock had a trading volume of 665,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,098. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.64. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $314.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

