Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PHCF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

