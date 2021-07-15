Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Up 234.8% in June

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY remained flat at $$12.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494. Puma has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

