PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $487,734.87 and approximately $907.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,558.36 or 0.99858319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006902 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

