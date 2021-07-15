Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,669 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

